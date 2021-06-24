You are here: HomeNews2021 06 24Article 1293991

A law to be passed to stop activities of LGBTQ+ - Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed that a law will soon be passed to prevent the activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.

This was in response to a petition made by a political activist to parliament to amend the laws of the country to deal with the issue of LGBTQI+.

The Speaker of Parliament who shared in the same view said the growing phenomenon should not be encouraged, neither should it be accepted by society.

He said, “I appreciate very much your concerns about activities of the LGBTQI+ groups in the country. It is indeed a phenomenon that should not be encouraged or accepted by our society due to its eventual negative impact on society.

“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nip the activities of these groups in the bud,” he added.

The Ghana Report in a news report said this information was contained in a letter dated June 15 by Alban Bagbin.

