General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A jealous man allegedly cut off the nipples of his fiancée after accusing her of cheating

A young woman in Gomoa Buduburam, Central Region, is fighting for her life after her fiancee allegedly stabbed her.

The victim was reportedly stabbed by her fiancee, a footballer, who accused her of cheating.

Reporting from the scene where the incident occurred on Friday, September 22, 2023, Oheneba Ademah said the jealous boyfriend has been identified as Bobby, 37.

He reported on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the footballer had received several reports from friends and neighbors that the victim was sleeping around with other men in the area.

The suspect is accused of claiming that the fiancée would go out on errands, meet other men, and engage in sexual activities with them.

It was for this reason that Bobby allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect allegedly cut off the victim’s nipples and repeatedly stabbed her in various parts of her body, as reported by the reporter.

Ademah added that the victim bled profusely before she was rushed to Cape Coast for medical attention.

Doctors are tirelessly working to save the young woman, while the suspect has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

