A different date will be set for #FixTheCountry demo - Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Broadcaster and member of the #FixTheCountry, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has called on Ghanaians not to let the mishap with his movement’s planned June 4 demonstration bury the challenges they planned to bare.



He indicated that the movement, when the dust settles, will communicate an appropriate time for the demonstration so that Ghanaians can pour out on the streets to let the world know of their grievances.



"Let us not allow the mishap to bury the problems facing our dear nation which necessitated our call of the people to the street to express their grievances. A different date, appropriate route and measures will be communicated in due time,” a post Okatakyie shared on Facebook on June 2 read.



He added that the leadership of the movement was working to find the author of the letter sent to the police which indicated that protesters were going to carry arms during the June 4 demonstrations.



He said that there was no excuse for the mistake, adding that “at no point will I condone any act that seeks to jeopardize the peace and security of this nation. I am equally angry as you guys are but we ask the public to keep calm.”



The journalist further stated that the organisers of the demonstrations are not violent people and they will not engage in any activity that will jeopardise the peace Ghana enjoys.



The Accra Regional Police Command has indicated that some Ghanaians including journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Benjamin Darko, and #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor have submitted a letter notifying them of a planned three-day demonstration.



The group indicated that the demonstration was to start on Saturday, June 4, 2022, adding that they intended to contract a private security company to protect them.



"That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.



"That the armed demonstrators will picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Police Headquarters.





"That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), they will demand to speak directly to the nation on GTV and layout their grievances," the police said in their statement indicating that they cannot 'shepherd' such a demonstration.



The Police, however, described the protest as inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



A June 1, 2022 press statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit, Ashanti Region, said the “nature and character" of the demonstration as intended was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



The statement stressed, “we are, therefore, unable to provide security for a demonstration, which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons,” it added.



