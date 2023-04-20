A current Supreme Court judge was the lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Paul Adom-Otchere

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has alleged that a current justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana was the lawyer of the main character in an Al Jazeera gold smuggling documentary on Ghana and other African countries; a gold Canadian gold dealer, Alistair Mathias.



According to him, the said judge, whose name he withheld, represented Alistair when he was accused of duping his Ghanaian business partner, one Henry Osei.



“We know who his (Alistair's) lawyer was. We can’t mention him because he is an important supreme court judge,” Adom-Otchere said on his Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Alistair first commenced his gold business in Ghana in 2021 and entered a partnership with one Henry Osei for the sale of gold in Dubai for processing.



“In 2014, he (Alistair) was accused by Mr Osei of duping him (Mr. Osei) to the tune of $4 million. Mr Mathias was arrested in Ghana based on the complaint. Mr Osei filed a complaint against him (Alistair) in the UAE concerning the same issue and I am telling you that in that process, we know who his lawyer was but he is a supreme court judge, we can’t mention his name,” he reiterated.



Adom Otchere made these claims while rejecting an allegation by Alistair Mathias that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was his lawyer.



What Alistair Mathias said about Akufo-Addo:



Alistair Mathias, who reportedly smuggles $40 million worth of gold from Ghana every month, disclosed the kind of close relationship he has with Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Alistair Mathias, who is a gold trader with expertise in designing money laundering schemes for Africans, said that his work has given him access to every president or head of state on the continent.



Speaking in the final episode of the undercover investigations of gold smuggling in Africa by the Investigative Unit of Al Jazeera, Alistair Mathis, who is one of the main characters in the video, boasted about his relationship with the Ghanaian president.



He (described as a financial architect) told the undercover reporters, who had posed as Chinese criminals seeking to launder dirty money from Africa, that his relationship with Akufo-Addo is a close one.



He also claims that the Ghanaian president is his lawyer.



“There’s no head of state or president that either of us can’t get to on this continent. Next door in Swaziland, the king is a close friend of mine. Zambia’s president is a close friend of my friend. DRC Congo, the president has invited me several times to come and build a refinery.



“Ghana’s president is a good friend of mine. In fact, he was my lawyer. Cyril Ramaphosa here; I know him. I know his kids,” he bragged.







