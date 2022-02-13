A coup means killing the state – Prof Gyampo condemns FixTheCountry Convenor

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Political scientist, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has asserted that calling for a “coup” in Ghana amounts to crossing the line with respect to the right to freedom of speech.



He is of the opinion that no matter how forcefully Ghanaians express themselves, they must not call for the “killing of the state.”



His comment comes on the back of the arrest of FixTheCountry Convenor, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor for allegedly calling for a coup.



“Oh No! Guys, we can express our views and opinions forcefully in a democratic dispensation. But let’s not cross the line, please. Coup d’etat means “killing the state”. If we kill the state, we will be in jungle,” he argued.



Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from the UK.



He has since been held in police custody while arrangements are made for him to be arraigned before court on Monday, February 14, 2022.