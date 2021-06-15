A country where teachers whip students like horses will produce engineers who can’t build a hen coop – A-Plus jabs

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A-Plus alludes that Ghana’s educated end up not being able to fix the problems they are trained to



He linked several ills in the country to failures in the education system.



He made the assertions in a post shared on his Facebook page



Controversial musician and social commentator, Kwame A-Plus has linked several issues he sees to be wrong with Ghana with the system of education in the country specifically the practice of canning.



In a Facebook post shared alongside an image of a teacher wielding a bunch of canes and students exercise books ostensibly to punish students for poor performance, A-Plus alluded that such teaching practice in Ghanaian schools meant to instil discipline and impart knowledge into students does rather the opposite.



“Any country with such a teacher whose teaching aids include canes to whip kids like horses in a race; as a way of imparting knowledge and to instil discipline will produce many architects and building engineers who can't build a hen coop.



"That country will export timber to China and import furniture produced by Chinese who don't have degrees,” he stated.



A-Plus further linked the situation to other issues including instances where the engineer regiment of the Ghana Armed forces barely undertake engineering activities as well as instances where trained engineers depend on others in fixing problems they are meant to deal with.



Read his full post below:



Any country with such a teacher whose teaching aids include canes to whip kids like horses in a race; as a way of imparting knowledge and to instil discipline will produce many architects and building engineers who can't build a hen coop.



That country will export timber to China and import furniture produced by Chinese who don't have degrees.



That country will have an abundance of water, many cement and steel manufacturing companies, cheap labour and stone queries but will build open drains in 2021 and contract foreigners who charge them huge sums of money only to gather all their aforementioned materials to build interchanges and repatriate the money to their country.



That country will have the engineers regiment of their armed forces who are capable of building bridges but will station them at roadblocks to salute commuters and ask for money for mosquito coil and use them to guard Chinese galamsey sites. (Oman na yagyimi sei!!! Ah Awurade!!!)



That country will educate someone who will become a dean of a school of mechanical engineering, who will take his car to Master Atta, the wayside fitter to fix it. In that country, a PhD holders will hand over a state ambulance to a roadside mechanic who will turn it into a cargo truck to cart cement.



That country will have a dean of a school of pharmacy who cannot produce Taabia Mixture to save his own life; will buy it from someone who has never heard the word "research".



That country will educate a politician who will use CCTV cameras to monitor trees but will lack the common sense to drill a borehole and fix pipes to drip water to them all year round like is done in Dubai.



That country will educate people who believe that it is very okay to import a stone to build a cathedral to pray to a sky daddy than to build hospitals.



That country will educate politicians who will decide to spent millions of dollars to expand a chamber of parliament instead of spending that amount of money on a new parliament building in say Tamale to catalyze growth in that region.



If HE President Kuffour had built the Jubilee House in Sunyani or Takoradi, Ghana would have had another major city today.



In the nutshell, if you are educated by such a teacher, he will teach you to chew pour pass and forget; your whole education will be just to pass an examination and not to do anything practical. These are facts. Scientifically proven!!!



It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for this teacher's student to produce a balloon You'll never be able to go to the moon You'll never be able to produce a vaccine Even with your very own fufu you won't be able to mechanise the pounding process.



The sad part is that, this teacher himself will fail his licensure exams



#halfmanhalfbosom See Less