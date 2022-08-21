A billionaire has pledged to sponsor my presidential campaign – Kumchacha

Politics of Sunday, 21 August 2022

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has reaffirmed his decision to contest Ghana’s presidency in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Mama Radio, Prophet Kumchacha who earlier announced his ambition noted that, he has since received support from various persons including several Ghanaians in the diaspora who have pledged to support his campaign.



“We have prayed and God has told me that I should contest in 2024. When I went in to God in prayer, I informed God to send me people who can push me because politics is financially demanding and even Ecclesiastes in the Bible says money answers all things.



“Thankfully God has blessed me with about 150 diasporans who are supporting me with their money and strength. I have one man who is a billionaire. He has pledged to take up all the cost of my campaign because he loves me and loves the way I speak truth,” he said.



According to Kumchacha, who has no formal education, it is not a hindrance to his ambition or competence as a potential president.



‘’somebody said I don’t qualify to be a president. But you are a fool if you say that,” he fumed.



Kumchahca said President Akufo-Addo has been blessed with good formal education and command over the English language but noted that a lot of Ghanaians feel disappointed in his leadership.



“God has blessed me with deep wisdom. President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia both have good command over the English language. Before coming to power Ghanaians envisioned that they will form the best government ever but today when you ask 8 out of 10 will say Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the worst president ever. That means governance is not about speaking good English,” Kumchacha said.







