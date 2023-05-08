You are here: HomeNews2023 05 08Article 1762895

A bag of cement is now GHC800 – Why John Mahama is trending

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is trending on social media platform – Twitter.

This follows comments he made while addressing some farmers in Kpandai in the Northern Region of Ghana.

While addressing issues regarding the current economic condition in Ghana, John Mahama sought to give an example of the current price of a cement bag in Ghana but appeared to have mixed up the prices.

“Today things are expensive. If you are a farmer, today, a bag of cement is GH800,” Mr. Mahama said, to which members of the crowd murmured the actual price.

“GHC100!,” many said when he asked, “how much,”, seeking for clarification.

A video of this has since been trending on social media with many reacting.

John Mahama had visited the area to interact with farmers as part of his tour and campaign, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The NDC flagbearer aspirant has meanwhile promised to establish farmer service centers in all districts across Ghana.

