A Vandal like me isn't moved by empty threats - MP warns Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) of Sefwi Wiaso, Kwaku Afriyie has asked Sam George to end the threats of preventing the Deputy Speaker of Parliament from voting to form a quorum.



According to him, he is a vandal and has been engaged in a lot of vandalism during his youth and will therefore meet him boot for boot if he tries anything funny.



“My nephew Sam George should be careful with what he is saying because if he tries anything funny, he will come and meet Kwaku Afriyie’s son called Dr Afriyie in Parliament. I hate threats and I represent the people of Sefwi Wiaso, Joe Wise also represents the people of Bekwai and they all need a voice.



"It will be absurd that when we are in Parliament and all the Speakers are not available and I’m presiding over the sitting and I cannot vote because I’m acting as a speaker. So you want to say If we are talking about cocoa in Sefwi and I’m presiding over the sitting I cannot vote or say anything about it?



"The spirit of the Constitution is clear and when you read it spells out that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament can vote. It’s not only about the law but also about commonsense,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



“Sam George can’t come and threaten me, I’m an elderly person but the threats he’s issuing are nothing. I was in Commonwealth Hall. I am a vandal you can ask Seidu Adamu and others what I’m made of and the kinds of things I did at the Commonwealth Hall before coming here.



"We have done things but as you grow, you start to do away with certain things. Recently, I used to admire him because he mellowed a lot so he should stop the threats,” he added.