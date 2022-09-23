A/R: Youth cautioned against indecent dressing

Regional News of Friday, 23 September 2022

The immediate past Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, has expressed concern about indecent dressing among the youth, saying such practice has negative effects on individuals, the country, and the educational process.



Speaking at this year’s Youth and Children’s Week celebration on the topic “Today’s Youth and Social Media” at the Saint Paul’s Catholic Church at New Amakom in Kumasi, the former minister urged the youth to be decorous when it comes to their fashion sense and desist from blindly copying foreign cultures to the detriment of the country’s rich culture.



Despite the fact that almost everyone in the community is connected to at least one social media platform, the youth are the leading and most fanatic of these social platforms to the point that they even social network, while in class or even church.



Despite the good uses, social media has proved to have negative effects on the youth. Discussions continue to be engaged as to whether to go on using the sites or stop or even moderate their usage, particularly among the youth.



It is in light of this that the Saint Paul’s Catholic Church at New Amakom in Kumasi celebrated this year’s Youth and Children’s Week under the theme, “Today’s Youth and Social Media”.



A forum held under the theme was attended by children and various youth wings of the church and parents.



The Executive Director of Child and Family International, Madam Clara Puni Nyamesem who was the resource person, explained how social media affect children and youth upbringing, while some parents and the youth took advantage of the open forum to contribute to the discussion.



Madam Nyamesem urged parents to frequently check and regulate activities of their wards in accessing social media platforms.



The immediate past Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang noted with concern the growing phenomenon of indecent dressing by young ladies in the name of fashion and blamed the development on the unregulated use of social media by the youth.