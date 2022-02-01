A/R: We sometimes squat in a public toilet before making calls - Manukrom residents

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Manukrom the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have complained bitterly of poor connection in the area.



The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that making calls or accessing the network in the area has become a challenge for them.



The aggrieved residents disclosed that they are forced to move to a public toilet in the area before they are able to make calls.



They told the news team that they sometimes squat on the toilet before making calls.