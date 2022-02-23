A/R: SHS Students bemoan delayed funds, food shortages

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The various Student Representative Councils (SRCs) in the Ashanti region are demanding immediate action to halt the funding delays and food shortages affecting Senior High Schools (SHS) in the region.



The student body made the call in its address to mark the opening of its 25th Congress and launching of the chapter’s silver jubilee in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.



The students want the government to take another look at the Free SHS funding regime and the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to relieve schools of hardship.



The complaints of the Students Representative Council in the Ashanti Region appear to mirror the concerns expressed by several Senior High Schools confronted with food shortages.



Addressing the opening of the 25th Annual Congress, SRC President, Delancy Ama Aya Kye recounted discomforting situations where schools missed their menus due to food shortages.



She called on the government to review the food supply policy while it settles its financial obligations to the Food Buffer Stock Company; to smoothen out supply bottlenecks.



The Student body also demanded a lasting solution to the perennial delay in the release of funds for academic and co-curricular activities.



Ms. Aya Kye expressed concern schools have been compelled to suspend extra-curricular initiatives in sports, culture, science, and mathematics activities.



The students further tabled proposals for the government to bring back the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) fees system under a regulated maximum capping system to allow parents to support minimal expenditure demands of their schools.



The SRC has earmarked a series of activities including a homecoming ceremony to mark its 25 years of existence after it was set up under the Presidency of the current Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who became the first president of the student body.