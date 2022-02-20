A/R: Rescue mission ends after Akumadan accident kills one

Regional News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

A driver was declared dead in an accident that occured on Friday at Akumadan on the Kumasi-Techiman highway, police have confirmed.



Emergency crew found the lifeless body of Coulibaly Amadu on Saturday after heavy rains halted rescue efforts for nearly 24 hours.



A police incident report indicates that the deceased who was in charge of an articulated truck en route to Kumasi from the Northern Region veered off his lane when he burst his tire upon reaching the outskirts of the town at about 3:30 p.m.



“Yesterday [Friday] we tried our best[to remove the trapped body] and even the fire service came to help but we couldn’t. Around 5:30 p.m., it started raining and so we stopped and returned to continue rescue efforts until 8:30p.m. but we couldn’t remove the body”, narrated the Akumadan District Police Commander DSP Gyasi Agyemang.



“We had to hire a heavy implement from a private firm until the body was finally pulled out”, the police chief said as he confirms the driver’s mate who survived the accident was receiving treatment at a hospital nearby.



The mangled vehicle which was carrying shea nuts has since been towed to the police station as investigations start.



It was the third accident recorded on that stretch on that fateful day, according to the police.



DSP Gyasi Agyemang is urging road users to take safety protocols seriously.