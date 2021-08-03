A/R REGSEC to deploy security personnel to enforce COVID-19 protocols

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Security Council says it will deploy security personnel into town to ensure strict compliance with the coronavirus safety protocols.



The decision comes after the region recorded 304 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.



The region also has 1,253 active cases.



Addressing the media today, Tuesday, 3 August 2021, the regional minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Regional Security, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, said the council would deploy security personnel to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.



He also urged the MMDCEs in the region to ensure strict compliance with the protocols by providing veronica buckets and hand sanitisers at vantage points in their respective districts.



Mr Osei-Mensah also entreated the various transport stations to ensure that passengers who board vehicles are wearing face masks.



He said drivers and their mates who fail to wear face masks would be arrested to face the law.