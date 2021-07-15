A/R: Police chase armed robbers who killed 24-year-old lady

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt and investigation into the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old lady at Maxima, a suburb of Kumasi.



Identified as Angelina Akua Serwa Gyimah, the hardware shop attendant met her untimely death Tuesday, July 13 at about 9:00 pm after armed robbers shot her in the neck and made away with her handbag.



Although the assailants are still at large, police are soliciting information from residents to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness of the horrible incident and known politician, Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly known as Gyataba, who put the deceased into his car and rushed her to the KNUST Hospital, explained that “all I heard was sound of gunshots and then a motorbike sped off so I rushed to the scene and realized the young lady was lying helpless in her cold blood”.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, he said he “rushed her to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead”.



Manhyia Divisional Police Commander ACP Kwaku Bua, giving a situation report of the incident, told the host of GhanAkoma Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the deceased was shot in the neck.



She lives at Tanoso near Kumasi. Our preliminary investigations revealed that she told her family that she was visiting a friend around Tech junction but she was shot immediately she got down from a commercial vehicle at Maxima”.



He further appealed to residents to avail to the police any relevant information to swiftly apprehend the suspects.



“Especially those who have installed CCTV in their houses around the crime scene should assist investigations with footages that may be useful to the police. We are really counting on them for such support.”



ACP Kwaku Bua also assured residents to go about their normal duties as police presence will be boosted to scare off criminals from the enclave.



The Police Commander later applauded eyewitness Nana Agyenim Boateng for his brave intervention although the victim gave up the ghost upon arrival at the hospital.



He also advised residents to always help accident victims if they have the techniques and knowledge during such distress moments.