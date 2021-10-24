You are here: HomeNews2021 10 24Article 1386748

A/R: Pay us fuel, risk, accommodation allawa or we’II strike - Health Workers

The Ashanti Regional Health Workers Association have threatened to embark on strike if their conditions of service are not improved.

The Association say they have been treated unfairly by their employer and it was time for them to demand better services.

They alleged that since 2017 their uniform allowance, fuel, risk, accommodation, books, and research allowances have not been paid.

Chairman of the Association, Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi said they are disappointed in the government for how they have been treated.

They want their allowances paid or they will lay down their tools.

The failure on the part of the government to pay these allowances he noted has brought untold hardship on their members.

He revealed several meetings and negotiations with their employer have proved futile.

