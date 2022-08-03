A/R: Newly built facilities to improve teaching and learning in Aframano

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Thomas Appiah Kubi, has commissioned a six-bedroom bungalow for teachers and a kindergarten (K.G) block for the beginners of education of Aframano M/A Basic School.



The two projects were financed by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) by name Turbo Ghana whose responsibility is to help rural areas in the country with social amenities.



Aframano M/A Basic School was without a K.G block. Pupils were therefore compelled to learn under trees.



The situation touched the heart of the organization to the effect that they engaged the Assembly to raise the facilities for the school.



On the part of teachers, they commute from Kofiase to Aframano to deliver services which affects their work, especially during raining season.



The community, according to the teachers has accommodation problems for which reason most teachers refuse postings to the town.



It was the main reason Turbo Ghana put up the bedroom structure to help accommodate teachers in the town to help improve their work and in the end impact the lives of pupils in the village.



Mr Thomas Appiah Kubi the MCE for Mampong Municipality, after the commissioning of the projects, expressed appreciation to Turbo Ghana for their immense contribution to the municipality’s development while urging the authorities of the school to practice maintenance culture.



Mr Gabriel Antwi, the Mampong Municipal Education Director who was also present, charged the assembly and other stakeholders to help them furnish the classroom to help make good use of the building.