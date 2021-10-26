A/R NPP Chairmanship: Enjoy your glory and bow out gracefully – Wontumi advised

Politics of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and a strong New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Abraham Boadi, has advised the Ashanti Regional Chair of the party against contesting for the position for the third time.



To him, Chairman Wontumi has set the record for being the first person to ever lead the party at the regional level for two consecutive terms “and he needs to preserve that legacy by not contesting in the upcoming regional elections.”



“Chairman Wontumi is not in the race for the party chairmanship in the Ashanti Region. If Wontumi is someone who listens to advice, he will bow out of the race gracefully. He has made history by being the first to be chairman for two terms straight. He should enjoy the glories of his leadership and not contest for the chairmanship or rather vie for the 2nd National Vice-Chair position of the party,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Although he is a friend of Wontumi, Abraham Boadi indicated that information on the grounds indicates that he (Wontumi) will lose the chairmanship race.



According to him, the movers and shakers of the party in the region are currently supporting Wontumi’s number one contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah. “Wontumi has no MP or Chairman backing him. These are the shakers and movers of the party in the region and Odeneho is now leading the race.”



The stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, Ashanti Region is highly motivated to break the 8 years mantra and has seen a lot of political jostling in the regional executive body.



Political gurus who are lacing their boots to lead the NPP in the Ashanti region as regional chairpersons to recapture power in election 2024 include, the incumbent chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), Mr. Owusu Aduomi, a former member of parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region and former Deputy Minister of Roads, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Constituency Chairman, Afigya Kwabre South, Mr. Boris B, among others.