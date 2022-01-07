You are here: HomeNews2022 01 07Article 1439233

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 7 January 2022

A/R: Man arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy at Atasamanso

A 22-year-old man Daniel Odame alias Churchill has been arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for the alleged sodomy of a 15-year-old boy.

He was arrested together with a suspected accomplice Francis Arhin, aged 24.

Confirming the incident to the media Police Prosecutor Inspector Oparebea Amoko said: “Today the accused persons were before court and they pleaded not guilty on all accounts.”

According to the Court documents, the 22-year-old man was arrested at Atasamanso in Kumasi on Friday, 22 October 2021 following a report by the parent of one of the victims.

He was arrested together with his accomplice who was found in the same room with a 17-year-old boy on that day.

The two appeared before a Kumasi Circuit Court on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 for an in-camera hearing.

The first accused was charged with defilement and aiding and abetting unnatural carnal knowledge.

His accomplice was also charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

The first accused was remanded into police custody for allegedly defiling the 15-year-old boy and to reappear before the court on Wednesday, 25 January 2022.

His accomplice was however granted a bail of GHS50,000.

