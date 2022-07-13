A/R: Kumasi Academy gets modern science laboratory

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Kumasi Academy Senior High School commonly known as KUMACA in the Ashanti Region, has received a major boost with a newly built ultra-modern science laboratory to help complement the studying of science in the institution.



The legacy project which was funded by the Past Students’ Association of the school is to ensure effective teaching and learning of science disciplines in the school.



At the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum discussed the importance of infrastructural development to learning outcomes.



He also noted that the initiative is in sync with the President’s vision of developing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



He disclosed further that “only 12 percent of SHS students are enrolled to undergo various studies in science disciplines and underscored the need to step up efforts to achieve the 60:40 science-humanities ratio in the not too distant future.”



According to Dr Adutwum, government has started operationalising STEM schools such as Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS, Abomosu STEM and Kpesempe STEM school. Other schools such as Diasu, Akrodie and Awaso will be operationalised soon.



The Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency added that the government is also constructing five STEM-based universities in five of the new regions.



“I am of the firm belief that when they are completed, it will increase the intake in courses that will drive industrialisation in Ghana,” Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum opined.



He used the opportunity and lauded the past students of KUMACA for generously funding the project as a way of giving back to their alma mater.