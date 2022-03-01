A/R: Kantinkyiren Community gets basic school

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

What was initially meant for a church building was channeled into a Basic Education Building to cut the long hours of walk to neighboring communities to access education.



In 2018, Missionaries of the Ghana Site of the Institute for World Evangelisation Mission under the Roman Catholic Church decided to establish a Church at Kantinkyiren in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region after conducting Evangelism in the Community.



It was however noticed that the Community had no Basic School and children had to attend school in adjourning Communities.



It was therefore decided that a Basic School be established instead of a Church as a humanitarian activity.



Through the benevolence of a couple, Mr. And Mrs. Forson, the Institute for World Evangelisation Mission undertook the construction of the Basic School.



It has 12 Classrooms with ancillary facilities, a library and computer laboratory and accommodates a total of 350 Primary and Junior High School pupils.



The School christened Cosmos Osei Forson Roman Catholic Basic School, was named after the father of Mr. Joe Forson, the benefactor, who was concerned about the education of young children.



At a durbar preceding the inauguration of the school, the Headmistress, Mrs. Mabel Asante-Ayeh commended the Institute for World Evangelization Mission and Mr. and Mrs. Forson for their foresight and commitment to the education of children.



On behalf of Toasehene, Nana Yim Awere Ababio who made available land for the school project, Ankobeahene of Toase, Nana Osei Tutu Owusu urged the benefactors to extend the initiative to other communities in dire need of similar assistance.



The Director of the Ghana Site of the Institute for World Evangelisation Mission, Mr. Dominic Osei Kofi narrated circumstances that led to the establishment of the school, and expressed gratitude to stakeholders for the opportunity.



One of the benefactors, Mr. Joe Forson urged the Community to own the school by ensuring proper maintenance of the facility.



The Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour commended the benefactors for augmenting the Government’s efforts at providing educational infrastructure.



He said the Government’s new education strategy is to help students meet job market needs.



"To fulfill demands on the job market, the Government continues to invest in skill development training and strengthen technical and vocational education and training”, he noted.



The benefactors were later presented with gifts in appreciation for their generosity.