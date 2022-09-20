A/R: I don't understand why Asantes vote for NPP despite little development – NDC Communicator

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo

Abass Nurudeen, Ashanti Regional Communication Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is baffled as to why Asantes have consistently voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



On Oyerepa Breakfast Show, Monday, Abass stated that he does not know why Asante voters consistently queue to vote for the NPP despite not receiving the necessary development.



According to him, the region that usually produces the most votes for the NPP has reaped no benefits from the party.



In the 2020 polls, the Ashanti region gave President Akufo-Addo and the NPP total votes of 1,793 773 against the NDC’s 652 962 votes.



Again in 2016, the Ashanti region produced 1,646,949 votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, whereas John Mahama and the NDC obtained only 497,242 votes.



Abass said there is not a single development project the NPP under Akufo-Addo has done in the Ashanti Region despite consistently voting for the party.



He declared that all the developments the region is enjoying were done by the NDC under Former President Mahama.



He cited projects like the New Kejetia Market, Kumasi international airport, the building of hospitals, and the construction of roads, among others.



He further lamented the bad roads in places such as Manso and Atwima Mponua, but the people of the Ashanti region still vote for the NPP.



“If you go to Manso, Atwima Mponua, in fact, all roads in Ashanti are deplorable. So I don’t understand why Asantes have consistently voted for NPP.” The NDC Communication director stated.