A/R: 2,240 registered on day 1 of limited voter registration exercise – EC

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed it registered 2,240 applicants in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 – the first day of the limited voter registration exercise.



This was disclosed by the Regional Director of the EC, Benjamin Bannor-Bio.



He told Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that 53.7 per cent of the registrants were males while 46.7 per cent were females.



According to him, some 1,040 applicants, representing 46.4 percent registered with Ghana cards. Meanwhile, 19 applicants, representing 0.9 percent, registered with passports.



Some 1,181 applicants, representing 52.7 per cent, also used guarantors to register.



The Regional Director noted some 23 applicants who used guarantors to register were challenged.



The exercise which commenced on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, has not been without network challenges though.



However, Mr Bannor said such challenges which occurred were resolved amicably while describing the exercise as “very peaceful”.



He also cautioned against busing applicants to registration centres, stressing it is unlawful. He noted the EC will not hesitate to report such people to the appropriate quarters.