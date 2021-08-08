A-Plus takes a dig at Captain Smart

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

• Captain Smart offered libation to invoke the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah during the #FixTheCountry demonstration



• A-Plus says he cannot make heads or tails out of the action



• He insists that the demonstration was a mere health walk



Political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has pooh-poohed Captain Smart’s libation pouring exercise during the #FixTheCountry demonstration.



The protest, organized on August 4 by some Ghanaians in their quest to register their displeasure over hardship that has engulfed them, saw the celebrated broadcaster invoke the spirit of Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with bottles of schnapps.



Captain Smart, clad in a white t-shirt with inscriptions, a red cap, and a Ghana flag around his neck, pleaded with Nkrumah to unleash wisdom on national leaders. He also asked spirits gathered to deal mercilessly with persons who intend to steal from the state.



Making a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, A-Plus who was conspicuously missing from the demonstration indicated that Captain Smart’s action was pointless.



“Someone is pouring libation and invoking the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah. For what?” A-Plus questioned.



The convenor of The People's Project (TPP), without mincing words, labeled the demonstration exercise as “jogging” insisting that it had no focus.



“The era of shouting has ended. I don’t go jogging or keep fit; my understanding of exercising and demonstration are two different things… Let’s get serious in this country. What was the plan, what is the end game?” A-Plus argued.



“You cannot change a constitution by holding a placard and standing by the roadside. I agree there should be demonstrations in the country but I’m telling you that the demonstration must have an end goal. That is why we go to school to learn decentralization and local governance. It is important to create awareness but that has been created over and over again.



“Next year, there’s going to be district-level elections. What is the plan of the youth knowing the assemblymen and district committee are the parliamentarians for the district assembly? What is the plan of people to go and take assemblyman position so that they control the assembly?” A-Plus added.



The much-talked-about #FixTheCountry demonstration finally came off on August 4 in Accra with hundreds taking to the streets to demand good governance, accountability, as well as better living conditions from the Akufo-Addo administration.



Before the demonstration saw the light of day, it was hit with hiccups. On May 6, for instance, the Ghana Police Service secured an injunction from the High Court using COVID-19 induced restrictions as the excuse to stop a planned demonstration.











