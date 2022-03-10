A Plus sues A.G for recommending Opoku-Agyemang for Appeal Court judge appointment

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Social and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A-Plus, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court seeking among other declarations that, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, who has been recommended by the Attorney General for appointment as Appeal Court Judge, does not meet the constitutional requirement for such an appointment.



In the suit filed on March 9, 2022, A-Plus in his capacity as a private citizen and a public interest advocate questioned why Mr. Agyemang has been appointed in a capacity that does not meet the constitutional threshold of high moral character and proven integrity.



He raised concerns about the nomination of Mr. Agyemang particularly because he has been found by a committee of enquiry set up the Chief Justice and the General Legal Council, to have illegally admitted 10 students into the Ghana School of Law as the then acting director of the school.



“A declaration that, on a true and proper interpretation of articles 2(1)(b), 130(1)(a); 130(2) and 130(3) of the 1992 Constitution, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang having illegally admitted ten (10) unqualified persons into the Ghana School of Law has demonstrated that he is a person who does not meet the constitutional threshold which requires a person to be of high moral character and integrity to warrant an appointment as a Justice of the Court of Appeal and by extension a Justice of any Superior Court in Ghana,” the first of seven reliefs sought by A Plus in his suit reads.





The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has listed 11 names including that of Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang as recommended for Justices of the Court of Appeal appointment.



However, there have been agitations over the inclusion of his name in the list.



Several critics have premised their argument against Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination on the report of a committee that investigated allegations of illegal admissions in the 2022 Ghana School of Law entrants.



According to the report by the Committee, some 10 unqualified persons were granted admission into the school which is headed by Maxwell Opoku Agyemang.



The Committee, as part of its work, made a recommendation for the withdrawal of the ten students from the school.





