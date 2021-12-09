A Plus slapped with GH₵10million defamation suit over Facebook post

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus has been sued



He made a comment that defamed Hassan Zein



Hassan Zein, then sued for GH₵10million



Musician cum political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has been sued GH₵10million for defaming a businessman.



Hassan Zein, the businessman in question alleged that A Plus, who is the defendant in the case, made some defamatory comments on Facebook with his photograph accompanying the post on December 6, 2021.



He said, the defamatory post was a calculated attempt to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.



He is, therefore, seeking among others general damages of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.



Hassan Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



The lawyers for the plaintiff further want the Court to order the defendant or his assigns from "publishing, sharing, commenting, re-publishing the malicious, vexatious and defamatory and or libelous comments about Plaintiff/Applicant, on any social or regular media for whatever purposes until the final determination of the instant suit".







What did A Plus say about Hassan Zein



GhanaWeb is quoting verbatim what the musician and political activist wrote on his verified Facebook timeline on December 6, 2021.



“Dr Dampare, do you remember this guy? This is Hassan, the Lebanese who pulled a gun and threatened to kill Ghanaian Police officers somewhere in Accra. Israel Layea of Joy News has the video. You remember how you were prevented from arresting this guy because you were not IGP then? How many Ghanaians can go to Lebanon and threaten to kill police officers and be walking free? Thank God you are the IGP now. Crime has no expiry date. You have to arrest him.



"Hassan, I hear you have almost every politician in your pocket so you are untouchable. Nobody told you about A Plus errrh!! You see those politicians who are supporting you to fool in our country? All of them are afraid of me!! If they try I'll release their secrets. I'm coming after you and they can't help you!!



"I have every information on you including the 600 thousand dollars you claim to have given to someone at the office of the president to ensure that your company, Zein Security wins the security contract at the airport. I'm going to take your issues one after the other. It's going to be a long ride trust me.



"Medikal was arrested for just showing a gun. Hassan has to be arrested for pulling a gun at police officers and threatening to kill them. You are not a Ghanaian. We won't allow you to intimidate our people. Everybody on Facebook knows that I've fought for voiceless people. I won't allow you to take a dead man's house from his poor Ghanaian children. I'm talking about the white house. I've done this for many people. I've never lost. Maybe, just maybe, you'll be the first person to win against me. But trust me, it won't be easy.



"I'm going to bed. We shall continue when I wake up?”







