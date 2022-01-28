A Plus scores ‘overwhelmed’ Akufo-Addo 20 out of 100

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

President Akufo-Addo is overwhelmed



Some appointees are not helping him to perform



Akufo-Addo should fire three ministers by now <>



Kwame A Plus, political activist and one-time musician has stated that even though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remained a smart and progressive leader, signs are that he is overwhelmed.



According to him, the performance of the current government was poor which situation can be put down to the president’s appointees not necessarily helping his cause.



“If you ask me personally, the kind of person I know Nana Addo to be… I will give him 20% because Nana Addo has the potential, Nana Addo is a very smart, intelligent person but I think that he is overwhelmed,” A Plus said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



“He didn’t believe that his own people that he sent to go and stop galamsey [illegal small-scale mining] will go and be stealing the gold and sell the excavators, I think he is overwhelmed,” he stressed.



On the issue of non-performing ministers, he called for the sack of the Health and Agric Ministers, who he said further eroded the 20% mark that he gave the government because of their previous actions.



“The Health Minister had to be sacked long time ago, that is why I am saying that I’m scoring Nana Addo 20, I wanted to reduce it by five and give him 15, because I don’t know why the Nana Addo that I know will not sack the Health Minister.



“If you bring the Agric Minister, Nana Addo’s mark will be left with 10. Agric Minister had to be sacked,” he added.



His sack list now hits three after he had weeks back called for the firing of Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, after the Ministry backtracked on a decision to use semester system for kindergarten to Junior High Schools.







