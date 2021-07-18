A Plus descends on Presidential staffer who made a ‘pedophilic’ comment on Mahama’s daughter

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Kwame Asare Obeng, a.k.a. A Plus, a social media critic, has veered into the discussion about the presidential staffer who published sexual innuendos on social media about the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a social media commentary, A Plus said, the submission by Nana Hesse Ogyiri came to him with little surprise as he has always had doubts about the intelligence of the presidential staffer.



A Plus alleged that Nana Hesse Ogyiri might be facing some mental issues that require help from people and not attacks.



“You help people suffering from mental health issues. You don't insult them. Nana Hesse Ogyiri did not mean harm. He is only being himself. That guy is a natural-born fool. Have mercy on him...,” he posted on Facebook.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri in a social media post on the birthday of Farida Mahama suggested that the teenager has come of age to undertake certain actions best known to him.



His comment was welcomed with contempt with attacks from some social media users who shudder to understand why he would ascribe such notions to a teenager.



Ras Mubarak, a former MP has said, Nana Hesse Ogyiri's comments show the kind of person he is.



He wants him axed from the presidency and want his incident to become the tipping point for a law on such issues.



He said “As a country, we need a sex offenders register, which should be kept by the police, where the names, photos and other details of predators, rapists and other sex offenders will be available to authorities and the general public.



"I’m told the said gentleman works in the Office of the President. If that’s indeed true, then he ought to be kept too far away from such high office, and kept too far away from little girls. Clearly, the type who passes snide remarks about women in the workplace.



“In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours.



“We live in a country where it has almost become normal for persons in high office and positions of trust to routinely harass women and girls, and in isolated cases harass men and boys. These things happen because of the predatory mindset of the Nana Hesse Ogyiris of our society. We must not allow it to fester,” he posted on Facebook.







