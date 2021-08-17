A-G’s Report: Those who deserve jail term must be sent to jail - Economist

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

An economist Dr. Julius Kwaku Kattah, has underscored the need for persons cited for irregularities in the Auditor-General’s report to be punished.



The economist speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the latest outcome from the AG is terrible and shows a government without scrutiny and discipline.



In his view, there should be proper pruning and discipline in the economic management of the country.





He told sit-in host Rashid Obodai Provencal that we need to reach a point where people would be made to account for every pesewa they misappropriate.



Ghana has lost over GH¢12.8 billion due to infractions and other irregularities committed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, (MDAs) in the year 2020, the Auditor-General’s report has stated.

Some of the infractions included contract irregularities, tax irregularities, procurement irregularities, payroll irregularities, cash irregularities, challenges retrieving loans from debtors among others.



The report notes that outstanding debts and challenges in retrieving loans from debtors accounted for a chunk of the irregularities perpetrated by the statutory institutions, totaling GH¢10 billion.



This was followed by cash irregularities which accounted for over GH¢1.8 billion and procurement irregularities, GH¢848 million.



Contract irregularities also accounted for GH¢89.8million out of the total sum of GH¢12.8 billion.



Dr. Kwaku Kattah reacting to the issue, noted that persons who caused these infractions must be held accountable and be punished immediately.



Without punishment, Ghanaians will lose trust in our state institutions due to our inability to punish persons who cause these infractions.



He added that there are laws that deal with such cases, and if we are serious as a country, we have to end the cycle.



He suggested for those who deserve jail term to be sent to jail and those who are to refund monies to do so so it would serve as a deterrent to others.