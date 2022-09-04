'A Chinese company now cleaning Ghana’s Parliament' - Kwabena Agyepong alleges

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has demanded answers from Ghana’s parliament on whether a contract for cleaning the legislative house has indeed been awarded to a Chinese company.



The aspiring presidential candidate stated that doing so would be an insult and unfortunate given that we have local businesses capable of doing the job.



He made these remarks during a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.



According to Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, such contracts are awarded to Ghanaian businesses to protect and stabilise the economy.



The young politician stated that we must keep calm and carry out the necessary actions to save the country money.