A.A.M.A holds second ordinary meeting of the year

Regional News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has held its second ordinary meeting of the year in Atebubu.



Presenting his sessional address, the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu touched on a wide range of issues including security, revenue, projects, agriculture, education, social development, and transport.



He said plans are far advanced for the commencement of work on a military base in Atebubu a move he reckons will help ensure some peace and tranquility in the municipality.



The MCE indicated that the assembly has collected an amount of GHC1,352,545.96 which represents 66.27% of the total projected GHC2,000,000.00 for the year at the end of August.



Touching on some development projects undertaken during the period, he said the assembly has completed and handed over a mortuary and borehole to the Atebubu government hospital, handed over two 3 unit semi-detached teachers' quarters at Garadima, cut a sod for the construction of a police divisional headquarters at New Kokrompe and almost done with the rehabilitation of a bungalow for a Judge of the proposed circuit court in Atebubu.



On agriculture, the MCE enumerated a number of initiatives that the municipality has benefitted. These include training farmers in value addition to agriculture produce, distribution of 4800 pullets to farmers, the distribution of 10,000 mangoes, and 3100 coconut seedlings, and the distribution of cashew seedlings under the ‘planting for export and rural development’ initiative among others.



Hon. Edward Owusu touched on several interventions to boost education in the municipality. These include presenting 200 dual desks to schools, the distribution of several science textbooks for the upper primary, and the creation of additional Basic Education Examination Centers at Akokoa, New Kokrompe, and Atebubu.



The assembly discussed the report of its executive committee while answers were provided to questions filed by a member on auctioning several vehicles by the assembly.



Officials of the Bono east regional Lands Commission were on hand to educate the house on issues affecting smooth land administration in the country.



Present was the Members of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency Hon. Sanja Nanja, Hon. Najat Ibrahim the Presiding Member of the assembly as well as various heads of departments.