A 45-year-old woman found dead in her room at Mankessim

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 45-year-old woman, Ama Tweneboa has been found dead in her room at Nkusukum, a suburb on Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region.



The deceased, whose neighbors had not seen for four days was found naked below the waist Sunday morning after an odour emerged from her room.



The cause of her death is yet to be known.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the family upon hearing the sad news runway from Mankessim and they are nowhere to be found with their rooms all locked and their mobile phones off.



According to the Assemblyman for the Nkusukum Electoral Area, Mohammed Abubakar, the deceased got sick two weeks ago. Her family took her to the hospital for treatment and later brought her back home.



He suspects her sickness got worse and she lost her life in the process.



The Mfantseman Municipality Environmental Officer Mr. Rockson Amankwa said he will send the family of the deceased to court if they refuse to show up to support in burying her.



Mr. Rockson Amankwa said due to the decaying state of the body they will have no option other than to bury her.



The case has been reported to the Mankessim Police Station for investigation.