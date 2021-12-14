‘99% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are a sentence away from the psychiatric hospital’ – A Plus

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

A Plus has gone hard on government communicators



He said, they do not speak with sense



He noted, 99% are closer to the mental hospital



Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has chastised the communicators of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not talking “sense”.



According to him, it is only a few people who belong to the communication team that talk with wisdom and even that, they have refused to communicate for the President and the governing party.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘One on One’ show, Monday, December 13, A Plus mentioned names like Nana Akomea, Sammy Awuku, Rita Asobayire as some few NPP communicators that speak with wisdom but others like Abronye DC and the likes are just a sentence away from being admitted at the psychiatric hospital for mental issues.



“99% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are always one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital. They don’t talk sense; 99%. It’s a few people. I don’t know why the Nana Akomeas are not coming, I don’t know why the Sammy Awukus are not on the radio communicating for the party. I don’t why people like Rita Asobayire, others are not communicating,” A Plus said.



“Those people that are left now, the Abronyes, [others]; I say they are always one sentence away from Asylum Down,” he stressed.



A Plus could not comprehend why the governing NPP would compare themselves to the opposition NDC of which they had described as incompetent prior to the 2016 and 2020 elections.



“…We thought you were better, but now, you are comparing yourself to the guy that you said he [is not performing]," he said.



To him, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC are now looking like saints because of the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



