93 protesters sustained varying forms of injuries during protest – Arise Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading Member of Arise Ghana, Benard Mornah, has revealed that a total of 93 protestors were injured during the clash with police on June 28, 2022.



According to him, the injuries sustained during the protest include injuries from bone fractures and rubber bullet wounds, which led to one of the protestors going blind.



This, he claimed, was caused after the police tried without success to frustrate the historic demonstration.



He, however, added that AriseGhana has since visited some of the victims and has borne the cost of their treatment.



With respect to the gentleman identified as Nii Ayi, who has been declared completely blind on one side of the eye, he said Arise Ghana will continue to explore all available medical remedies both locally and intentionally for his recovery.



“AriseGhana is saddened and outraged that an unarmed citizen who decided to exercise his inalienable and constitutionally guaranteed rights by joining a peaceful demonstration against hardships, economic mismanagement, and corruption will be subjected to such barbaric attacks, resulting in the permanent impairment of his sight.



"We empathize with our brother Nii Ayi and will continue to explore all available medical remedies both locally and intentionally for his recovery. We shall also continue to visit other victims and support their treatments until they fully recover,” he said during a press conference.



Meanwhile, Arise Ghana has announced it will be holding another demonstration on August 22, 2022, in Kumasi.



The protests, they say, are aimed at birthing a new paradigm of responsible and accountable leadership in our country.



However, they have called on all Ghanaians to actively participate in these all-important programs.







