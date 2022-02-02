9 persons engaged in illegal activities supported politicians in 2020 elections – CDD

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghana.com

A study by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD) on monetisation of politics in Ghana has showed that nine persons allegedly engaged in illicit activities, funded political parties in the 2020 elections.



According to the report the nine sponsors were found to be involved in illicit and Serious and Organized Crime (SOC)-related activities.



“The SOC activities identified include Illegal mining/galamsey (7 financiers); Illegal Oil Bunkering (One financier); and alleged fraudulent business (One financier),” a press statement on the study said.



It also found that ten of the financiers of the 2020 elections are into the procurement of works, particularly in the construction of roads and buildings.



The CDD added that three Chief in the Eastern regions were major financiers in the 2020 elections.



The CDD also disclosed that less than 1 percent of funding for political campaign activity originated from political party membership dues.



“This … contradicts the nearly 50% income the two parties have reported in the returns and audited statements submitted to the EC,” the report added.



Read full statement by CDD below



