9 members of the National Memory of the World committee inaugurated

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A nine-member committee of the National Memory of the World (MoW) have been inaugurated.



The newly-inaugurated committee members include Dr. Kweku Rockson, Chairman for Specialized Committee for Communication and Information, Ghana Commission for UNESCO as its Chairman; Dr. Helena Hassan-Asamoah, the Secretary-General, African Regional Memory of the World Committee (ARCMOW); Mrs. Judith Opoku Boateng, Archivist, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana; Dr. Getrude Aba Mensah Eyifah Dzidzianyor, Lecturer Museums and Heritage University of Ghana; Mr Edward Addo-Yobo, Ghana Library Authority and Professor Kwabena Akurang-Parry, Historian, the University of Ghana.



Others are Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, Secretary-General, Ghana Commission for UNESCO; Mr. Christopher Wetcher, Program Officer for Culture, Ghana Commission for UNESCO; Mrs. Joan Agyekum Nsowah, Program Officer for Communication and Information, Ghana Commission for UNESCO.



The deputy information minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, during the swearing-in ceremony of the committee members on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, urged the newly inaugurated committee to collaborate with relevant institutions such as professional bodies like the Public Records and Administration Department, Ghana Museum and Monuments Board to ensure the efficient preservation of Ghana’s heritage and to fully harness, preserve and protect the country’s documentary heritage and cultural norms with due recognition of the diversity of people.



Mrs. FatimatU Abubakar urged members of the committee to bring their expertise and knowledge to bear for the fulfilment of its terms of reference.



“This I believe will serve as a good source of information for both academic and developmental purposes,” she said.



UNESCO in 1992 established the MoW Program to recover and safeguard significant collection worldwide.



Ghana joins about 91 countries that have established National Mow committees.