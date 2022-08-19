9 cars vandalised, 11 people injured in the Katanga, Conti halls clash

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has disclosed that up to 11 people, including students of the university, were injured in the clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental)



According to the management, the 11 people sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the KNUST Hospital, otecfmghana.com reports.



The University Relations Officer, Dr. Norrish Bekoe, who disclosed this in an interview with OTEC News, added that some of the injured people had been discharged from the hospital.



He also disclosed that CCTV footage of the clash, which has been obtained by the school, showed that 11 vehicles that were parked in front of the Continental (Conti), were vandalized, in addition to other properties by the feuding students.



Also, Dr. Bekoe indicated that the clash might have begun when some students from Unity Hall attempted to restrain their colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession.



He added that school authorities, with the help of the security services, have already begun investigations into the unfortunate incident.



Meanwhile, a student at the university who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said the attack by Katanga Hall students was deliberate.



“Katanga is having their hall week and normally they go for a procession. Normally when they are going for the procession, they don’t pass where the Conti hall is. They started the procession around 4:30 to 5 (pm) there. It was about an hour of (the) procession. They waited for all the Conti hall students to come around before they went to pass there. The Katanga guys knew what they wanted to do. They wanted to have some kind of fight with the Conti guys. Yeah, it was deliberate” he said.



