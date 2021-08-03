9 WAEC supervisors jailed over 2020 BECE leakage

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

Nine WAEC supervisors associated with the conduct of last year’s BECE have been jailed after they were caught taking screenshots of the question papers, a staff of WAEC revealed on Monday.



Speaking in an interview monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh, Controller, Private Candidates Examination, WAEC, Veronica Asante said they ahead of the examination, took pictures of the questions and forwarded them to teachers.



“During 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination for School, WAEC caught nine supervisors red-handed for taking screenshots of the question papers and sending them to teachers to solve ahead of the examination,” she stated.





Asked what measures have been put in place by the West African Examinations Council this year to avoid such cases, Mrs Veronica Asante said the Council had engaged stakeholders to ensure the successful conduct of the 2021 BECE.



“We are not going to sit there idle this year for examination question papers to leak on social media or supervisors to take screenshots. WAEC is a small organization; the larger community must support us,” Mrs Asante urged.





The spokeswoman for the non-profit-making organization, Mrs Agnes Teye Cudjoe, said her outfit this year would ensure the successful conduct of the WASSCE and BECE for schools with no cases of leakages.