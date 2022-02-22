9 Ghanaian fishermen arrested in Lagos for smuggling nearly $500,000 worth of Indian Hemp

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Nigerian authorities arrest Ghanaian fishermen



Fishermen smuggle drugs into Nigeria with help of accomplices



Nigeria police describe how Ghanaian smugglers were arrested



Nine Ghanaians are in the grips of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, for allegedly smuggling about 201 bags of Indian hemp (cannabis sativa) valued at N200m into Nigeria.



Saharareporters.com indicates that the suspects, who are all fishermen, have been identified are Musa, Gasie, Adotete, Sottie, Tette, Okonipa, Stephen, Toyokpti and Natte.



Their arrest was done in connection with the Nigerian Navy, when they paraded the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State, the State Commandante, Edenabu Okoro Eweka said.



He explained that the intelligence-driven operation was done by the marine unit of NSCDC.



He added that the fishermen had help from some accomplices.



“The suspects loaded the products in a shop with the hope of smuggling them into the country.



“But they didn’t know that our Ghanaian counterpart had informed us and we followed up. From our investigation, the hemp is worth N200m in the market. The suspects were traced with two of the 17 boats that were recently donated to us.



“They were apprehended when they ran out of fuel and one of them strolled into the country to get fuel. It was then our officers descended on them.



“Though it was not in the jurisdiction of the agency to delve into drug matters, but the interwoven connectivity between drug addiction and government’s critical infrastructures necessitated the arrest,” State Commandante, Edenabu Okoro Eweka noted.