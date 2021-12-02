8th Parliament toying with 'proud image' - Gabby laments disorderliness

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has continued his reflections and reactions to ongoings in the Parliament relative to the rejection of, reversal and subsequent approval of the 2022 Budget.



In a social media post, he laments how the current Parliament by the actions of its members was gravitating towards denting a reputation as a democratic shining light.



"Ghana’s Parliament since January 6 appears committed to shedding its proud image as a shining light for democracy to something uncharacteristically disgraceful. It is as if we have to have our way by arguments or fisticuffs. There can be more order on a playground of toddlers," his tweet read.



In another tweet, he wrote: "Parliament is a chamber of intellect and not a chamber pot for brawlers."



Wednesday, December 1, 2021, served as a continuation of chaotic disagreement in the House relative to the passage of a rejected budget the previous day.



Members on the Minority side moved a motion seeking to reverse the November 30, 2021, passage of a budget they had voted to reject on November 26.



But the presiding Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu turned ruled against the motion and subsequently adjourned the sitting triggering chaotic scenes on the floor.



Gabby's reference to January 6, is two violent scenes in Parliament on January 6 when the 7th Parliament was dissolved to make way for the constitution of the current Parliament.



The night started with a seating brawl as the opposition NDC took the side meant for the Majority. The real crisis kicked off when the time came to elect the Speaker of the House.



A standoff that saw MPs openly engage in name-calling and even physical confrontations forced a military contingent to intervene at a point when all was said and done, the NDC’s candidate and former Nadowli Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin beat the NPP’s candidate in person of Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.



A number of MPs have since publicly apologized for the incidents which attracted weeks of condemnation by the public on traditional and social media platforms.



