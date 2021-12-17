85% of trees planted under Green Ghana Project are in good shape

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Forestry Commission has revealed that 85% of the seven million trees planted during the Green Ghana Project in June are doing well. This comes after the Commission conducted a Monitoring and Evaluation Assessment of the seedlings it distributed during the Tree Planting Exercise, six months ago.



At a news briefing in Accra, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, in Charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu Bio, said the Green Ghana Project has already been instituted as an annual event. He said the Commission will continue to monitor the trees that were planted to ensure they grow well.



”Independent Field Assessment conducted by National Investigation Bureau (NIB) in all districts across the country indicates a survival rate of over 85% and this is highly remarkable”.



”Field assessment has also been conducted by MLNR, FC and some other selected institutions and the success rate is confirmed to be over 85%”, according to Mr. Owusu Bio.