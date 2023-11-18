8 humiliations Oliver Barker-Vormawor allegedly faced as convener of the #FixTheCountry movement

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the FixTheCountry movement, has revealed a series of alleged humiliations he has faced for his involvement in anti-government protests.



In the announcement of his resignation from the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, Barker-Vormawor alleged that he was subjected to a number of mistreatments.



In a Twitter post on November 17, 2023, Barker-Vormawor detailed the challenges he encountered during his three-year tenure as the face of the #FixTheCountry movement and advanced reasons for his decision to step down.



Below are the eight alleged humiliations he listed:



1.Seizure of passport



Barker-Vormawor alleges that his passport was seized, restricting his freedom of movement and international travel for his involvement in the multiple protests against the government.



2.Treason trial



The activist was arrested and charged with a treason trial for allegedly calling for a coup,asserting that the military of the country is “useless ” for watching the government mismanaged the economy.



3.Jail time



He claims to have on three occasions spent time in prison cite of one or two of those occasions



4.Halting of Ph.D. program



Barker-Vormawor asserts that his Ph.D. program at the University of Cambridge has been put on hold, impacting his academic pursuits.



5. Cyberbullying:



He mentions facing cyberbullying, indicating the toll that online harassment has taken on his well-being.



6. Surveillance of his home with communication devices



Barker-Vormawor alleges that his home was subjected to surveillance and communication devices installed all over.



7. Separation from family



He claims to have been separated from his family amid his leadership as the convenor of the anti-government group



8. Multiple arrests



Barker-Vormawor alleges enduring five separate arrests in a legal battle with law enforcement agencies in his role to lead demonstrations





For the past three years, I have given so much of my life and time to mobilize and support the efforts of FixTheCountry and now #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements



