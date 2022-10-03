772 school-going girls from 14 basic schools to receive free year-long sanitary pads

Regional News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: Adil Hassan, Contributor

School-going girls in the Wassa East District have participated in activities marking the year-long activities marking this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day in Ghana.



The 772 pupils and students of the district are also to benefit from a monthly program of the distribution of sanitary pads to them.



The initiative, spearheaded by Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL), forms part of its 3-year pandemic preparedness programme in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).



As part of the activities, the institution held a programme to create awareness on menstrual hygiene under the theme “Making menstruation a normal fact of life.”



GSWL also organized a float for all basic schools in its host communities, as well as a forum to discuss and promote access to science-based information about menstruation and hygiene.



The forum also addressed issues of discrimination and stigma due to the natural process of menstruating.



The climax of the programme was the education on menstrual hygiene management and distribution of sanitary pads to 14 basic schools in GSWL catchment communities.



The year-long distribution programme will be coordinated by the Wassa East District Health Directorate.



According to Mr. George Amankwah-Kumi, the Community and Health Coordinator of GSWL, “We are happy that Golden Star under the new ownership of Chifeng Jilong Gold, continues to collaborate with strategic development partners like GIZ and Ghana Health Service to deliver projects with long lasting positive impacts for our host communities.”







About GSWL and GIZ partnership



develoPPP health, a GIZ health programme, under a project dubbed ‘Pandemic Management in Catchment Communities in times of COVID-19 & Beyond’, is working in partnership with the extractive communities of Western and Ashanti Regions.



The partnership is to build economic and health resilience for pandemics including and beyond COVID-19. It is in partnership with major mining firms including Asanko Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Golden Star Wassa Limited.







The project is expected to mitigate the negative social impact of #COVID-19 and increase economic and health resilience of communities.



Benefits that will accrue to staff and families within the partnering organisations include enrolment onto the NHIS, covid-19 vaccination, medical screening and care, financial literacy and improved social protection.



With combined funding from the partners and GIZ, the 13million euro projects will run concurrently for 3years.



