77-year-old fake doctor arrested at Peki

Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Food and Drugs Authority in a joint operation with police, in the Volta Region, have arrested a 77-year-old man for illegally practising as a medical doctor.



Amoatwor Harrison was arrested at Peki in the South Deyi District following days of surveillance and undercover work carried out by the police and the FDA.



According to a report by Daily Guide sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect is alleged to be engaged in activities such as producing medicines, packaging orthodox medicines and giving treatment to people without the required license or permit.



The arrest of the suspect, who is also said to be a pastor, has been confirmed by the Volta Regional Director of the FDA, Mr Gordon Akurugu, who narrated how his outfit went after him based on some preliminary intelligence.



After learning of the suspect claiming to be a medical doctor, Mr Akurugu says his outfit assigned officials to the suspects’ area of operation to undertake surveillance work.



A further undercover operation was conducted by a combined team of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Service and FDA.



The 77-year-old suspect was arrested at his facility named Jehovah Rapha Medical Center in Peki where he was designated as the Medical Director.



Among items retrieved by the team from the facility were several orthodox and herbal medicines.



Some documents recovered were to the effect that the suspect attended the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, Dambai College in the Oti Region and did his National Service at La Polyclinic.



Some of the documents also said he had worked at the Assin-Fosu Government Hospital, the Eastern Regional Hospital (Koforidua Central), Akim-Oda Government Hospital and the Western Regional Hospital, Takoradi.



During interrogation, the suspect confessed to operating without a license claiming that he lost his license and other documents in a robbery attack.



According to him, he had acquired a license from the Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers which was lost to the robbery attack.



Mr Akurugu indicated that the suspect will be put before a court for prosecution and has advised the public to be cautious of places they seek medical care.



He further urged the public to report to the FDA and the police activities of individuals engaged in fake medicine peddling as well as the whereabouts of such products.