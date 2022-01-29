750 residents of Apiate relocated to temporary camp at Bogoso-Kojokrom

Regional News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: GNA

Seven hundred and fifty people, including children, who were part of those displaced by the explosion at Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, have been relocated to a temporary camp at Bogoso- Kojokrom.



The new place is a resettlement site that is been constructed for residents of Dumasi by Future Global Resources, a mining company.



Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this when Ghana News Agency paid a visit to the camp to find out how the residents were coping at their new place of abode.



"Currently we have about fifty males at the Bogoso Golden hotel and by the close of this week, we should have all the affected individuals here," the MCE announced.



He said, "At the temporary camp there are built structures, we have erected tents, toilets facilities for both males and females, bathrooms and a pavilion kitchen has been provided to the existing warehouse and project office structures on the site."







Two poly tanks have also been installed to provide a constant supply of water and plans are far advanced to automate two of the existing boreholes on the site, the MCE noted.



In addition, the MCE explained that an existing hall would also serve as a community centre, health centre, laundry area, adding that, "adequate security has been provided to ensure the safety of the residents."



Dr. Dasmani said, "We have some challenges but gradually, the situation is becoming stable. We need housing units for the affected individuals, thus mainly tents for the time being although some have been provided already for accommodation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not want to encourage overcrowding at the various housing units".



He thanked Future Global Resources for giving out their resettlement project site to be used as the camp and the public for the continuous support.



