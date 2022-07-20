$750 Afreximbank loan: Minority makes U-turn, now supports approval of facility

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has made a U-turn over the 750 million dollars Afreximbank loan.



The NDC MPs had shot the facility down together with a 250 million one.



They, however, demanded from the government what the 750 million facility would be put to.



With the government providing Parliament with such details, the Minority withdrew its opposition.



Speaking on the floor ranking member for the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson argued the move is to allow for the country’s international reserves to be shored up to avert the total collapse of the economy.



The former Deputy Finance Minister also stated the approval would help save the Suame MP and majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from further attacks from his constituents.