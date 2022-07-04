75-year-old woman found hanging dead in her room

Regional News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 75-year-old woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at Okaikrom, near Afigyase District in the Ashanti Region.



According to a Kessbenonline.com report, the elderly woman was found dead in her room with a rope around her neck.



For some residents, the death of the old woman comes as a shock, as she was not known to have issues with anyone in the community.



Some of the residents wondered why the old woman would have decided to end her own life.



Residents who remain suspicious about the death of the old woman believe she may have been killed by unknown persons, who hanged the rope around her neck to feign suicide.



Other residents allude that the old woman may have decided to end her life as a result of financial hardship.















GA/BOG