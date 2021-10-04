70-year-old woman and her grandson killed by speeding ‘trotro’

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A 70-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson were killed by a speeding vehicle on Saturday



• The woman and her grandson reportedly died on the spot



• Family members of the deceased reportedly vandalized the commercial bus that knocked down the woman and her grandson



A 70-year-old woman and her grandchild on Saturday, reportedly died on the spot when a speeding commercial bus with registration number GT 5994-17 knocked them down.



According to a Graphic Online report sighted by GhanaWeb, the incident occurred between Ngleshie Amanfro and Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.



Some family members of the victims who were enraged by the incident reportedly vandalized the Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus while the driver was rescued by some Good Samaritan bystanders when he was pounced on by the family members.



Eye witness narration



According to an eye witness' account, the old woman had alighted from a vehicle travelling from Mankessim to Accra and was crossing the road with her three-year-old grandson on her back when they were knocked down by the speeding car.



“The caller said the woman had a baby at her back, and that both of them had been killed. On hearing that, I ran with some other family members to the scene, only to find that the elderly woman was our mother,” a son of the deceased, Mr Abdulai Mohammed further narrated.



According to Mohammed, his mother was returning from Mankessin where she had travelled to the previous Saturday.



Stating the occurrence of such incidents in the area, Mr Mohammed called for the construction of speed rumps or a footbridge for pedestrians to forestall such occurrences in the future.



Another eyewitness, Fati Saeed also bemoaned the absence of street lights in the area.