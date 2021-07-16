70-year-old woman allegedly kills husband with a pestle

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Dormaa East District Police in the Bono Region has arrested a 70-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband.



The suspect allegedly hit the head of her husband with a pestle during a confrontation in their home at Kyekyenase in the Dormaa East District, the Police has disclosed.



The Police added that the husband, Agya Gurisi, died instantly following the incident.



The Dormaa East District Police Commander, DSP Kwasi Asante who confirmed the incident said: “We had information from the Assemblyman of the area yesterday, so police proceeded to the place and met the lifeless body of an old man who looked like he was about 100 years old, and he had been hit on the head with a fufu pestle. According to youth in the area, the couple had a little confrontation and as he bent down to wear his shoes and head to the farm, his wife hit him on the head with the pestle, and he died immediately.”



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.



