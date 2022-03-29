70-year-old man, others arrested for burying a 2-year-old autistic child

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A two-year-old boy with autism has allegedly been buried alive by his grandfather.



The incident that ensued at Dutch Komenda in the Central Region has shocked the community.



The grandfather is said to have carried out his action after he was told the child was a spirit child and buried him at the shores of the coastal town.



But, for the timely intervention of the police, he would have died.



Some of the residents have described the incident as barbaric and reprehensible.



Police Commander in Elmina, Supt Abraham Bansah disclosed that the suspect, Kwaku Baah perpetrated the act under the direction of a spiritualist.



Supt. Bansah said the parents of the child have been arrested with their grandfather for conspiracy.



Meanwhile, the police are on a hunt for the ritualist.